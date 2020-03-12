Operational Headquarters: Two more Azerbaijani citizens who arrived from abroad infected with coronavirus

By Trend





Two more Azerbaijani citizens’ medical check results are positive, they have been infected with coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on March 11.

“A 51-year-old woman, who returned to Azerbaijan after medical treatment in Iran, appealed to the hospital doctors due to health problems,” the statement said. “During the medical check-up, autoimmune lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis (the fourth degree) and severe chronic kidney failure were revealed.”

“Moreover, this woman has been infected with coronavirus,” the statement said. “The health condition of the patient who has been placed in a hospital with a special treatment is assessed as moderate and appropriate measures are being taken for her treatment.”

“A 23-year-old student, who returned from Italy, had a fever,” the statement said. “During the medical check-up, it was revealed that he was also infected with coronavirus. Afterwards, he was placed in a hospital with a special treatment. The patient's health condition is stable.”

According to the operational headquarters, the condition of an 82-year-old Azerbaijani citizen, who was previously placed in a hospital with a special treatment with the same diagnosis, is assessed as stable severe.

“The patient is under the strict supervision of doctors and all necessary measures are taken for his treatment. Other individuals who also have been diagnosed with coronavirus are still being treated in special hospitals, their health condition is stable,” the statement said.