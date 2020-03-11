Officials of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee arrested

By Trend





One official of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) and two civilians were arrested for a period of 4 months, said in a joint statement of the country's State Security Service and the SCC, Trend reports.

Based on the information received in connection with the regular smuggling of large quantities of tobacco products by railcars and trucks, the State Security Service (SSB) and the State Customs Committee conducted a joint investigation.

As a result, a Mercedes (40-BL-400) was detained at the Samur customs post in the Gusar district, which passed customs clearance and was allowed to cross the border.

During the inspection of the car, 15 tons of foreign tobacco products declared to customs under a different name and packaged on top of other products were discovered and seized.

A criminal proceeding was instituted in the State Security Service under article 206 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani citizens - Deputy Head of the Northern Territorial Main Customs Directorate of the State Customs Committee Emin Huseynov, as well as Karim Huseynov and Ramin Aliyev were brought in as accused, and kept in custody.

The investigation continues.