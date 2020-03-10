Two more Azerbaijani citizens test positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran

By Trend





Two Azerbaijani citizens born in 1966 and 1978 who arrived in the country from Iran have been infected with the coronavirus COVID-19, The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Currently, patients who are admitted to special treatment hospitals and are being monitored feel normal. Their health is stable.

The state of health of an Azerbaijani citizen born in 1938, who was admitted to special treatment hospital after he was previously diagnosed with coronavirus infection, is stable - moderately severe. He is currently under surveillance, necessary measures are being taken to improve his health. The condition of other patients admitted to specialized hospitals is stable.