Azerbaijan closes all educational institutions until March 27 amid coronavirus threat

Urgent measures are ongoing in Azerbaijan to prevent the threat of the coronavirus spread, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on March 7.

According to the order of the Cabinet of Ministers, as part of the measures to prevent the spread of infection and continue medical and disinfection and other preventive measures, all educational institutions are closed from March 10 to March 20.

In connection with Nowruz holidays, the classes are scheduled to start March 27.