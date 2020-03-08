Azerbaijan celebrates International Women's Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Women all over the world celebrate International Women's Day on March 8.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, it is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political accomplishments of all women.

The idea of celebration came from German activist Clara Zetkin at an International Conference of women-socialists, held in Copenhagen.

The conference was attended by 100 women from 17 countries. They agreed on her suggestion unanimously.

The day was first celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

Today, International Women's Day is widely celebrated in many countries, including Azerbaijan.

The day started to be marked in Azerbaijan since 1917. Moreover, Azerbaijan was the first country in the East that provided women with the right to vote.

Today, Azerbaijani women play a major place in modern society and are closely involved in the country's political economic, cultural and other areas.

The State Committee on Family, Women and Children’s Problems was established in Azerbaijan in 1998.

In close cooperation with NGO Alliance for Children Rights, the committee has worked on combating domestic violence in the democratic society, an education campaign conducted among the children needed in special care for prevention of violence human trafficking, exploitation of children labor, early marriages, etc.

The theme of International Women’s Day 2020 is, I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights. The theme is aligned with UN Women’s new multigenerational campaign, Generation Equality, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

The theme is focused on equal pay, sharing of unpaid care and domestic work and equal participation in political life and in decision-making in all areas of life.