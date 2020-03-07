Azerbaijan issues recommendations to those traveling to coronavirus-infected countries

By Trend

Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan made recommendations to people traveling to countries where coronavirus (COV?D - 19) has spread, Trend reports referring to management union on Mar. 6.

“The symptoms of coronavirus infection are cough, fever, nausea, shortness of breath. Monitoring the health status of people who have visited countries where cases of coronavirus are officially recorded, covers a period of 14 days after returning from these countries. During this period, do not leave your home if possible, carefully follow the rules of personal hygiene, and wash your hands with soap and water often. In case of signs of illness, immediately call the emergency numbers 104 (in Baku) or 113 (in the regions) and pass medical examination,” said the statement.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said on March 5 that at least 500 people have been quarantined in the country.

Until now, no deaths from the disease have been recorded in the country.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.