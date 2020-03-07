Baku awaits cloudy weather on Saturday

TODAY.AZ / Society

Changeable cloudy weather is expected  in Baku on March 7. It will be foggy in some places.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 6-9°C at night, 11-14°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 7-8 °C at night, 12-14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Foggy weather also is expected in country's regions. The temperature will be 4-8 °C at night, 15-20 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 2-7 °C at night, 10-15 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

