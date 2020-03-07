Baku awaits cloudy weather on Saturday

By Trend





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on March 7. It will be foggy in some places.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 6-9°C at night, 11-14°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 7-8 °C at night, 12-14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Foggy weather also is expected in country's regions. The temperature will be 4-8 °C at night, 15-20 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 2-7 °C at night, 10-15 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.