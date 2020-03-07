Azerbaijan creates information base in connection with coronavirus

By Trend





Another meeting was held at the Public Health and Reforms Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health in connection with the recent spread of coronavirus in the world, Trend reports on March 5 referring to the center.

The targeted measures taken in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus, as well as preventive work carried out by the ministry, were stressed during the meeting.

The issue of conducting a broad public awareness campaign among the population in connection with coronavirus and other infectious diseases was discussed.

Director of the center Gahraman Ahverdiyev instructed the staff to disseminate reliable information about the virus among the population.

Ahverdiyev stressed that the work must be carried out rapidly and in accordance with international standards.

On the basis of the WHO recommendations, the Center developed and printed the informational materials. It is planned to distribute these materials in educational institutions and other organizations as well as via social networks.

A decision was made to create an information base on the Center’s website in connection with coronavirus and post all corresponding materials there to ensure wide public access to the information.



