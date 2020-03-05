Health condition of 3 people with confirmed coronavirus in Azerbaijan - stable

By Trend





Azerbaijan will invite Israeli specialists in connection with coronavirus, Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said.

Garayeva, who is also the head of the department of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), made the remark in Baku at the briefing held in connection with coronavirus, Trend reports on March 5.

“Among those who underwent medical check-up in Azerbaijan, three people's results were positive,” the head of department added. “These individuals have been infected with coronavirus. Their condition is stable. They are under the supervision of doctors.”

“A 14-day-quarantine has been imposed on the border with Iran,” Garayeva added. “Some 276 people passed through a special corridor from Iran to Azerbaijan. They are all on quarantine.”

Garayeva added that the diagnosis of the disease is carried out through the tests that meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) requirements.

The head of department reminded that the temporary closure of educational institutions from March 3 through March 9 inclusive, is a proactive measure.

“During this period, we advise parents not to allow their children to enter the enclosed premises,” Garayeva said. “We urge everyone to comply with our requirements.”