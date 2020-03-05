Chief infectiologist: Coronavirus not transmitted via money

By Trend





No information on money as a source of coronavirus infection has been revealed as of now, Chief Infectiologist of Azerbaijan Jalal Isayev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the briefing on the topic of coronavirus in Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

He said that mobile phones and appliances are among the infection sources, and added that there is no way to be infected with coronavirus by touching money.

In turn, Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said that microbiological pollution happens every time when people touch something with their hands.

"We have said many times that the new coronavirus does not remain viable for a long time in the environment and on objects. The first recommendation is to observe hygiene rules by washing hands with soap, after touching money or other objects," she said.

Garayeva, who is also the head of working group dealing with infectious diseases of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), added that the WHO's recommendations on using cashless payments has not been included to the recommendations list of Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

"However we try to keep up with WHO recommendations in all cases," she said.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease. The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus.