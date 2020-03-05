Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan ensuring return of citizens from Iran

By Trend





The operational headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has disseminated another statement in connection with coronavirus, Trend reports on March 4 referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

“Azerbaijan is ensuring the return of its citizens who are in Iran,” the statement said. “In this regard, the appeals of Azerbaijani citizens received through the hotlines of the embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Tabriz are registered.”

“The citizens return through a special corridor at border checkpoints at the predetermined time,” the message said. “For this purpose, citizens who have arrived from Iran at the Astara border checkpoint are temporarily accommodated and are provided with all necessary conditions.”

“In accordance with the established schedule, 276 people returned to Azerbaijan and were transported to the quarantine zones by the special vehicles,” the statement said. “Azerbaijani citizens arriving from Iran are on a quarantine for a period from 14 to 29 days. All citizens are required to comply with the quarantine regime.”

“For additional information, it is recommended to appeal via the hotlines created at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Tabriz,” the statement read.

After registration of appeals, Azerbaijani citizens are planned to be transported by planes and across the land border through a special customs corridor.