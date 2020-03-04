Ecologists predict cloudy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on March 5. It will be foggy in some places. Southwest wind will blow in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 5-8 °C at night, 11-15 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 °C at night, 13-15 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 768 mm to 764 mmHg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night, 50-60 percent in the daytime.

Foggy weather is expected in country's regions. The temperature will be 2-7 °C at night, 15-20 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5°C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.



