Baku Disinfection Center: Coronavirus - less resilient compared to other viruses

By Trend





Coronavirus does not stay in the air for long, but it can remain on physical objects for up to 9-12 hours, Doctor at the Baku Disinfection Center Elchin Mammadov told to reporters on March 3, Trend reports.

This means that the coronavirus is less resistant compared to other viruses, Mammadov added.

“Sometimes parents start to panic, but there's no need for that. As a result of mutual cooperation with the Ministry of Education, preventive and anti-epidemic measures have been implemented since the beginning of January,” the doctor noted.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease. The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus.