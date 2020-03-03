Country celebrates Fire Tuesday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Fire has been always regarded as one of the four classical elements.

For Azerbaijani people, Fire is the sacred symbol, which represents purity. It is believed that the spring is coming on this day.

In Azerbaijan, people celebrate Fire Tuesday (Od Cershenbesi) during Novruz holiday.

The spring festival starts on March 20-21 but people prepare for it a month ahead, celebrating the last four Tuesdays: Su Chershenbesi (Water Tuesday), Od Chershenbesi (Fire Tuesday) Hava Chershenbesi (Wind Tuesday) and Torpaq Chershenbesi (Earth or Last Tuesday).

On Fire Tuesday, people jump over the fire to left all troubles and hardships behind. After that, ash taken from fire is sprinkled in the gardens.

There is also another tradition associated with Novruz holiday. The legend says that once a year the spirits of deceased ancestors visited their families. If the spirits don't see the fire in the hearths, they immediately leave the house. On this day, families usually cook pilaf with beans or chicken.

Novruz holiday has an ancient history linked with the Zoroastrianism, the oldest one of the monotheist religions. Scientific researches relate the Novruz Holiday with the prophet Zardush that dates 3500-5000 years back.

The Zoroastrian Novruz was a joyful celebration of the arrival of light and warmth after the cold dark winter.

According to the folk belief, water purifies and stirs, fire, earth and wind awakens the nature, the trees begin to blossom. All these symbolize coming of spring.