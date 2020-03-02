Operational headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers promptly responds to citizens’ appeals

The operational headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers thoroughly reviews and promptly responds to all incoming appeals of citizens and information in the press in connection with the threat of coronavirus, Trend reports on March 2 referring to the headquarters.

The video footage about doctors in overalls near the Icherisheher metro station in Baku, distributed on March 1 in social networks, was shot while a person suspected of being infected with coronavirus was taken under control on the basis of the information received from citizens.