Foreign ministry: Hotline created for Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return from Iran

A hotline has been created for Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return from Iran, Trend reports on February 29 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Hot lines have been created in the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran and the Consulate General in Tabriz for the return of Azerbaijani citizens who are in Iran.

Azerbaijani citizens willing to return from Iran should contact the diplomatic missions via the following hot lines:

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran

Phone: (+98 910) 559 56 10

(+9821) 22 55 82 99

(+9821) 22 55 42 55

Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz

???: (+98 902) 095 13 83

(+98413) 333 48 02/04

While considering WHO recommendations and the experience of other countries, a decision was made to temporarily close the state border between Azerbaijan and Iran from 16:00 (GMT+4) for two weeks in connection with the risk of spreading of coronavirus on the basis of a restrictive regime.

This measure was discussed with the Iranian relevant state structures and Iran was informed about Azerbaijan’s decision.

The necessary corridor will be ensured by using the appropriate regime for the departure of Iranian citizens from Azerbaijan to Iran and the entry of Azerbaijani citizens who are in Iran.