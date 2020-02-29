Azerbaijan’s state border service closes border with Iran

By Trend









Azerbaijan’s state border service has closed the border with Iran for two weeks, Trend reports citing the state border service.

While considering WHO recommendations and the experience of other countries, a decision was made to temporarily close the state border between Azerbaijan and Iran from 16:00 (GMT+4) for two weeks in connection with the risk of spreading of coronavirus on the basis of a restrictive regime, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers on February 29.

The created situation was discussed with the Iranian relevant state structures and Iran was informed about Azerbaijan’s decision.

The necessary corridor will be ensured by using the appropriate regime for the departure of Iranian citizens from Azerbaijan to Iran and the entry of Azerbaijani citizens who are in Iran.

In cases of need, visas will be issued for Iranian citizens on a humanitarian basis.

Azerbaijan continues contacts and cooperation with WHO, friendly countries and partner countries in connection with the risk of coronavirus.