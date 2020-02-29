TODAY.AZ / Society

Cloudy weather expected on Saturday

28 February 2020 [17:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on February 29. It will be foggy in some places.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 5-7 °C at night, 9-12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7 °C at night, 9-11°C  in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will increase from 756 mm to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-8 °C at night, 13-18°C  in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, 5-10 °C  in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

