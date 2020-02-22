Rendering services to population in Azerbaijan's Gadabay simplified

By Trend





The instructions and recommendations of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the local executive bodies on the operational review of citizens’ appeals, improvement of the process of their acceptance and hearing were considered by the Gadabay District Executive Power as a priority, Trend reports.

The process has been thoroughly studied, the local specificity has been carefully investigated, and international experience in this field has been mastered.

Operational Service Center has been opened in the administrative building of Gadabay district to provide citizens with convenient reception of documents in transparent conditions and without waste of time.

The purpose of the center is to optimize services and activities within the competence of the district executive power, to ensure quick solving of citizens’ appeals, to ensure that the citizens simultaneously interact with all the structural units of the executive power in a single place, to provide high quality services.

A new building of 625 square meters has been constructed on the territory of Gadabay District Executive Power to ensure the operation of the Operational Service Center. During the preparation of the building’s construction plan special attention was paid for its adaptation to the service area.

There are 9 service desks, a server room, information desk, a large monitor, a mini telephone exchange and Data Resource base, 8-person round table for volunteers, a turn-key terminal, a payment terminal called “Milli On”, and 9 computer sets at the executive power building.

On the large monitor installed in the center, it is possible to see the names of services, departments responsible for those areas, samples of required documents, execution period of documents and legislative base. Each area is equipped with telephone and computer sets and internet access.

Citizens entering the center select a relevant section and the terminal automatically determines the queue. Citizen submits documents to an employee of the relevant department, a minimum number of working days is set for resolution of the appeal, and a citizen is informed about the date of preparation of the document. There is full video surveillance of the process. At the same time, automated accounting of service statistics is maintained throughout the day.

The Operational Service Center offers 16 services on architecture and construction, 10 services on law, 8 services on representative offices and municipalities, as well as 7 services on social and economic issues.

Many issues are implemented within 5 working days while they are considered by the legislation for a period of 30 days. At the same time, a citizen can pay taxes for required services through a payment terminal at an operational service center without going to the bank.

The hotline (164) has been set up at the center for prompt resolution of applications. There are volunteers to improve the efficiency of the services at the center as well. By means of a special car allocated by the executive power, disable people are assisted in dealing with documentation work.

Operational Service Center, first established in Gadabay district for the purpose of more effective and creative execution of the orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, is aimed at increasing the level of citizens’ satisfaction, trust and confidence to executive power.

The purposes of the Operational Service Center include acceptance of documents in transparent conditions, prevention of time loss, prevention of procrastination and corruption, ensuring that a citizen simultaneously interacts with all the structural units of the executive power in a single place.

The purposes also include creating business environment, sensitive attitude, possibility of citizens’ appeals to local authorities at any time of the day, increasing citizens’ trust to executive power, as well as enhancing the level of citizens’ satisfaction.











