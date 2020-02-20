Drizzle expected in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict foggy weather in Baku on February 21.

Drizzle is also expected in some places. Northwest wind will be followed by southeast wind.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 3-6 °C at night, 7-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 3-5 °C night, 8-10 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 761to 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in some eastern regions.

The temperature will be 2-6 °C at night, 11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, 0-5 °C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.