Baku awaits foggy weather

19 February 2020
By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather is expected in Baku on February 20. Northwest wind will blow in some places.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will be 4-6 °C at night, 8-10 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. 

Atmospheric pressure will reach 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions tomorrow. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places.

The temperature in regions will range from -1 to +4 °C at night and 7-11°C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will vary from -2 to +3 °C in the daytime and 2-6 °C at night.

A temperature close to the climatic norm will be mostly favorable for weather-sensitive people. However, increased humidity may cause anxiety in some people.

