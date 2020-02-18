TODAY.AZ / Society

Rainy weather expected in regions

18 February 2020 [15:51] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy weather in Baku on February 19. Southwest wind is also expected.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 4-6 °C at night, 8-11°C in the daytime,  the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 4-6 °C at night, 9-11°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 771 to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent at night, 55-60 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's southern regions. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas.

The temperature in the regions will be 0-5°C at night, 9-14 °Cin the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 5-10 °C at night, 1-6 °C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

