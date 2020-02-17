Ecologists predict cloudy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on February 18. Northwest wind will be followed by southwest wind in the daytime.

At night, the temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 2-5 °C , 8-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 3-5 °C at night, 8-10 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 777 to 773 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 80-90 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The temperature will be 1-6 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 3-8 °C at night, 1-6 °C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.