Azerbaijan’s CEC to decide on received appeals

By Trend

A meeting is taking place in Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) in connection with the parliamentary elections held on Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports Feb. 15.

At the meeting, decisions were made on appeals received by the CEC.

It was noted that appeals on the 82nd Agjabadi constituency, the 94th Barda rural constituency, the 106th Tovuz-Gazakh-Agstafa constituency, the 8th Binagadi constituency No. 1, the 15th Yasamal constituency No. 1, the 34th Khatai constituency No. 2, the 13th Khazar-Pirallahi constituency, the 112th Gakh constituency, the 40th Kapaz constituency No. 2 (Ganja city), the 32nd Surahan constituency No. 3, the 29th Sabail constituency, the 63rd Sabirabad constituency No. 1 have been sent to the district election commissions for consideration.

Besides, the appeals on the 47th Mingachevir constituency, the 31st Surakhani constituency No. 2, the 16th Yasamal constituency No. 2, the 60th Salyan-Neftchala constituency, the 107th Gazakh constituency, the 18th Narimanov-Nizami constituency, the 84th Fuzuli constituency, the 17th Yasamal constituency No. 3, the 31th Surakhani constituency No. 2, the 23rd Nasimi-Sabail constituency, the 77th Astara constituency, the 112th Gakh constituency, the 40th Kapaz constituency No. 2 (Ganja city), the 32nd Surakhani constituency No. 3, the 82nd Agjabadi constituency, the 25th Nizami constituency No. 2, the 120th Jabrail-Gubadli constituency, the 57th Kurdamir constituency, the 18th Narimanov-Nizami constituency, the 95th Terter constituency, the 46th Shirvan constituency, the 78th Lerik constituency, the 84th Fuzuli constituency, the 12th Garadag-Binagadi-Yasamal constituency, the 79th Imishli constituency, the 91th Ujar constituency, the 11th Garadagh constituency, the 85th Shamakhi constituency, the 19th Narimanov constituency No. 1, the 70th Masalli city constituency and the 56th Khachmaz rural constituency have been also sent to the district election commissions for consideration.

At the last CEC meeting held on Feb. 13, a decision was made to annul the election results in four constituencies.