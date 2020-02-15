TODAY.AZ / Society

Baku awaits foggy weather

14 February 2020

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on February 15.Fog and drizzle are expected in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow.

Temperatures on the Absheron peninsula will be 1-4 °C  at night, 7-10 °C  in the daytime,  the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 2-4 °C at night, 8-10 °C  in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 776 to 771 mmHg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry be rainy in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, with fog and mild west wind expected.

The  temperature will vary from -2 °C  to -5°C  at night, +7-12 °C  in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -5 °C to -10 °C  at night, from 0 °C  to 4 °C  in the day.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.

