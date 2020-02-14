Baku in Top 10 most romantic CIS cities

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku undoubtedly tops any list of romantic destinations for Valentine’s Day. There are plenty of romantic activities that love birds can enjoy together in this charming city.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Russian analytical agency TourStat has presented the most romantic cities in the CIS countries according to an online survey.

The City of Winds has entered the top 10 of the most romantic cities of the CIS and neighboring countries.

The Top 10 also features St. Petersburg, Paris, Minsk, Amsterdam and other cities.

According to TourStat, romantic tourism in the CIS countries accounts for more than 5 million trips per year.

Get ready to take your darling away to the places of your dreams!