Baku awaits cloudy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on February 13. Northwest wind will be followed by mild southwest wind in the daytime.

At night, the temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 0-3, 7-11 in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 0-2 °C at night, 9-11 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 761 mm to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75 percent at night, in 50-60 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify.

At night, the temperature will vary from -3 to +2 °C at night, 9-14 °Cin the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 7-12 °C at night, 0-5 °C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.