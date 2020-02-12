Leyla Aliyeva visits Bona Dea International Hospital

By Azernews





Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited Bona Dea International Hospital in Baku. Leyla Aliyeva met with children suffering from ichthyosis, epidermolysis bullosa and immunodeficiency. At the hospital, she was informed of the treatment of children.

Gifts were presented to children, who undergo treatment with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Notably, Bona Dea International Hospital opened its doors in 2018. The hospital consists of seven floors, with an area of 37,500 m². The opening ceremony was attended by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

The main goal of the Bona Dea International Hospital is to provide all patients with the highest quality of care and aim for the highest patient and employee satisfaction while applying innovation at all levels of care.

The hospital has 32 medical departments. It has many specialties onsite including cardiology, general surgery, endocrinology, emergency medicine and others.

The Bona Dea International Hospital aims to become one of the top hospitals in the Caspian region operating according to western European standards of healthcare.








