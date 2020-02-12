Azerbaijan discloses number of people kept in quarantine over coronavirus suspicions

By Trend





Twelve people who arrived from those Chinese cities where the outbreak of coronavirus was observed have been placed in a special medical facility in Baku, a joint statement made by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance reads, Trend reports.

“There is one person in the department of infectious diseases of the Clinical Medical Center,” the statement said.

"He is an Azerbaijani citizen and he has no serious health problems,” the statement said. “He was in a Chinese city where the coronavirus was not observed."

The quarantine period of six people who arrived on January 29 from the Chinese city of Wuhan expires on Feb. 12.

“They do not have health problems,” the statement said. “They are expected to be discharged tomorrow. The quarantine period of the remaining six people in the special medical facility will expire on February 14. They do not have health problems either."