Azerbaijan's water operator sums up results of activity of 2019

By Trend





A meeting dedicated to the results of 2019 and upcoming tasks was held at Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC, Trend reports on Feb. 7 referring to Azersu.

The meeting was opened by Chairman of Azersu OJSC Gorkhmaz Huseynov.

The chairman stressed that 2019 was full of significant events.

"The reforms carried out in the country under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have contributed to the macroeconomic stability and dynamic economic development," Huseynov said.

In accordance with the president’s instructions to improve the water supply of the population, Azersu took a number of measures in 2019, the chairman said.

The water supply and sewage systems were commissioned in Agdash and Gabala districts with the participation of President Aliyev in 2019. At the same time, the relevant projects were implemented in Aghjabadi, Dashkasan, Shamkir districts and Khirdalan settlement, Huseynov added.

"The implementation of new projects was launched in Horadiz, Yevlakh, Neftchala and Gazakh districts," the chairman said. "The Shamkirchay water treatment plant was commissioned in 2019. Renewable energy facilities were constructed in Gadabay and Lerik districts."

"During the year, drinking water projects were implemented in 25 villages of 12 districts, as well as in five villages for internally displaced people in Bilasuvar district in which there were problems with drinking water," Huseynov said adding that the projects on drinking water, sewage system, as well as on the collection and treatment of rainwater, were implemented in more than 200 settlements of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

During the reporting period, 1,420 kilometers of highways and water supply lines, 480 kilometers of sewage lines and collectors were laid in Baku and the country’s districts, 16 water reservoirs with a total capacity of 30,000 cubic meters were built, and 17 sub-artesian wells were drilled.

As a result of the conducted work, the share of the population provided with drinking water in Baku increased up to 81.5 percent, in the districts - up to 63.6 percent, and on the whole in the country - up to 69.9 percent.

Then heads of the relevant departments of the company delivered speeches reported about the work conducted in 2019.

Summing up the results of the meeting, Huseynov informed the participants about the upcoming work, as well as the tasks arising from the instructions of President Aliyev given during the conference on the results of the first year of the implementation of State Program on the Socio-Economic Development of Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2019-2023.

It was noted that in 2020, the implementation of the projects will be continued to improve the provision of the population with drinking water.