Several people in Baku still quarantined amid coronavirus spread

By Trend





There are three people in quarantine in the division of infectious diseases of the Azerbaijani Clinical Medical Center, Trend reports referring to a joint statement made by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance.

“They do not have big health problems,” the statement said. “They are under medical supervision.”

"These people were in those Chinese cities where coronavirus was not detected and had no contact with the infected people,” the statement said. “Those who arrived from the Chinese regions where the virus was observed are in a special medical institution. According to this medical institution, they do not have health problems. After the quarantine period, they will be discharged."

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 600 people have died and over 31,000 people have been confirmed as infected. At the same time, the number of people reportedly recovered from the infection has surpassed 1,500.



Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium,Spain, Finland, Sweden, Sri Lanka.