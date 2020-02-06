One person with suspected coronavirus infection discharged from Baku's clinic

By Trend





Six people are under medical supervision at the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Baku's Clinical Medical Center, the press services of the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health and the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance said in a joint statement, Trend reports on Feb. 6.

Seven people were placed to this clinic, one of whom has already been discharged.

Serious health problems in patients were not identified, and the medical supervision continues. These people were in the cities of China where the coronavirus was not registered, and they had no contact with sick persons, the report said. These people arrived in Azerbaijan by transit flights from Istanbul, Dubai and Moscow.

Those who came from regions where the virus is detected are held in a specially designated medical facility. According to the Clinical Medical Center, no problems were revealed in their health status. At the end of quarantine, they will also be discharged.