Weather gets warmer in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on February 6. South-west wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will reach +19 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 758 mm to 753 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75 percent at night and 40-50 percent in the daytime.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the country's regions. South-west wind will intensify in some areas.

Temperatures will be +3-8 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime, +23°C in some places. In mountain areas, the temperature will vary from -2 to +3°C at night and 8-3 °C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.