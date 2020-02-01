Interest in winter tourism increasing in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Interest in winter tourism in Azerbaijan is increasing year by year, Member of the Council of Experts of Azerbaijan's Association of Travel Agencies Kanan Khanifayev told Trend on February 1.

It is gratifying that two large modern winter-summer touristic complexes operate in the country, he added.

“About 11 years ago, there was a little knowledge about the winter touristic season in Azerbaijan. Travel agencies were sending local tourists abroad, and they could not give interesting proposals for local winter tourism. Statistics of recent years show that the number of tourists is increasing every year, and more and more tourists visit local touristic complexes,” Khanifayev said.

Azerbaijani tourists traveling abroad mainly visit neighboring countries, the member of the association said.