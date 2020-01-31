Azerbaijan eyes opening eco-parks

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan Ecotourism Association has taken the initiative to implement a pilot project to create eco-parks in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

The project aims to support and facilitate the processes of diversification of services in the tourism sector and improve environmental culture, as well as creating conditions for local and foreign tourists who want to engage in active outdoor types of tourism, local media reported.

The association attracted professional ecologists, soil scientists, hydrologists, geographers, botanists, zoologists, climatologists, urban planners, as well as experts from the tourism sector to jointly explore the possibilities for creating eco-parks and exploring territories suitable for these parks.

The association’s experts assume that eco-parks will create conditions for local and foreign tourists who want to engage in outdoor tourism activities, help children and youth to get closer to nature, and at the same time, become places for recreation of older people. Establishment of eco-parks will also contribute to the creation of new jobs.

Hiking, cycling, walking, picnics, rock climbing, bird and animal watching, agritourism, sports, recreational and other outdoor tourism activities are becoming increasingly popular both among tourists and the locals. Creation of ecological parks makes a special contribution to improving the environmental situation of large cities, improves population’s ecological culture and contributes to the development of ecotourism.

Upon completion of research, it is planned to appeal to the relevant structures and work to attract investment for the implementation of the project. For now, the association is studying the ecotourism opportunities of the Absheron Peninsula, Binagadi, Khazar, Surakhani, Narimanov, Sabayil, Garadagh, and Yasamal districts of Baku, particularly, green areas, abandoned parks and wide open spaces.

The association believes that in order to enrich tourist packages and increase their attractiveness, and promote recognition of Azerbaijan as an ecotourism destination, nature tourism opportunities should be added.

Azerbaijan Ecotourism Association aims to develop ecotourism and environmental culture in the country, local media reported referring to the association.

The association encourages and promotes tourism activities, support the creation of new areas of ecotourism in the country including the outdoor tourism, promotion of healthy and ecological food, agritourism, rural tourism, eco-hotels and farms. It will also work to popularize Azerbaijan’s ecotourism in the international arena.

Ecotourism is a relatively new phenomenon in global tourism activities. It is an environmental tourism oriented to nature preservation. It is based on nature objects - forests, forest massifs, reserves, sanctuaries and national parks.

Being rich in natural resources, resort areas, national parks and reserves with magnificent landscapes, Azerbaijan has untapped potential for the development of ecotourism. Earlier, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources announced that it will develop a national program for the development of ecotourism.