Ecologists predict rainless weather in Baku on January 31. Mild south-west wind will be followed by north-west wind in the evening.

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +3-6 °C at night, +11-15 °C in the day, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku , the temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, and +13-15 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 759 to 754 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in the country's regions. However, rain is expected in some places. Snow will fall in mountainous areas. It will be foggy at night and in the morning in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The air temperature will vary from -1 to +4 at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -2 °C to +3 °C at night, +3-8 °C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.