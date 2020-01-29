Rainless weather expected in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in Baku on January 30. South-west wind will be followed by north-west in the daytime.

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +3-6 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the day, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +4-6 °C at night and +12-14 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will make 759 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in the country’s regions. It will be foggy at night. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The air temperature will vary from -1°C to +3 °C at night, +11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from 0 °C to -6 °C at night, +2-7 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.