Baku awaits foggy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather is expected in Baku on January 28. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +2-5 °C at night, +9-12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +3-5 °C at night, and +10-12 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 769 to 764 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in the country's regions. It will be foggy at night, and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The air temperature will vary from -1 to +4 °C at night, from +8 to +13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -2 to -7 °C at night, +2 to + 7 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.