Snow expected in Baku

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on January 25. Sleet and snow will be observed in on the night of January 24-25. It may be foggy in the morning. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will range from -2 °C to +2 °C at night, +5-7 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will range from 0 to +2 °C at night, and +5-7 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 773 to 768 mm. Relative humidity will be 75-85 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in the country's regions. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. The west wind will intensify in some places.

The air temperature will range from -2 to +3 °C at night, +6-10 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -3 to -8 °C at night, 0 to + 3 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.