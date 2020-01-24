Political analyst: Azerbaijan pays great attention to environmental issues, protection

By Trend





Azerbaijan's participation in such a significant World Economic Forum is important and necessary, Director of a regional branch of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Pavel Klachkov told Trend.

The political scientist noted that at a panel meeting, which was attended by the president of Mongolia, the head of the International Financial Center and the management of VTB Bank, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev voiced a number of important theses and topics related to the internal situation in Azerbaijan and the country's situation in the world, as well as security issues in the region and global environmental issues.

"As part of the forum, Ilham Aliyev also met with Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia. They talked about the implementation of transport and energy projects. This creates a worthy image of Baku as a reliable partner in the eyes of any participant in the world market, and shows that you can rely on Azerbaijan. It also indicates that Azerbaijan, both economically and politically, is a stably developing country," Klachkov said.

"Moreover, Azerbaijan pays great attention to ecology and environmental protection. Indeed, it is not for nothing that one of the main topics of the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos was the environmental situation in the world and climatic changes that lead to global warming."

“Azerbaijan is making an invaluable contribution to the fight against climate change,” the expert said. “Azerbaijan is also ahead of many countries in reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere.”

"The participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the World Economic Forum will increase economic competitiveness and further improve the country's image as many people have read the article by President Aliyev, which was posted on the official website of the World Economic Forum,” Klachkov added.

“The article says that Azerbaijan, constantly maintaining the ecological balance, that is, protecting environment, is striving for the social and economic development of its citizens,” the expert added.

“The participation of the president also ensures the participation of the whole country in the further development of the world economy,” Klachkov said.

"I would say that this is an inextricable combination of economic, political and environmental projects and Azerbaijan’s true direction in addressing many issues related to the country's participation in various international projects,” the expert said. “These factors open the door to the future of the Republic of Azerbaijan and this future will be safe and successful."