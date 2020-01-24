TODAY.AZ / Society

Sleet expected in Baku

23 January 2020 [16:27] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 24. Sleet is predicted in the evening. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-4 °C and close to 0 °C at night in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 to 770 mm. Relative humidity will be 75-85 percent. 

The weather will be rainy in the country`s regions. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -3 to +2 °C at night, +5 to +9 °C in the daytime. In mountains, the temperature will ranfe from -4°C to -9 °C at night, from 0 °C to -4 °C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, intensifying north wind with precipitation and a sharp decline in temperature expected in the Absheron peninsula will beunfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/190326.html

Print version

Views: 203

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also