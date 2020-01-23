Baku awaits foggy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on January 23. Strong southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 0+3 °C at night, +7+12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +1-3 °C at night, and +8-10°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 to 753 mm. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in the country's regions. However, rain is predicted in some places in the evening.

Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. Southwest wind will intensify in some places.

The air temperature will range from -2 to +3 °C at night, +7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountain, the temperature will range from -2 to -7 °C at night, from -2 to + 3 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.