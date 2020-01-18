Azerbaijan CEC holds seminar for members of expert group

By Trend

Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) held a seminar on considering complaints related to the violation of electoral rights in connection with the early parliamentary elections, Trend reports referring to"Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by Azerbaijan's CEC on Jan. 18.

CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov, members of the CEC expert group, Secretariat staff, members of the expert group of district election commissions attended the seminar.

Speaking at the seminar, Gasimov stressed that the main task of the expert group operating under CEC is to accurately, promptly and impartially consider the appeals received by the district election commissions and provide them with this information.

“The district election commissions will make a final decision on the basis of this information,” the deputy chairman said. “During the recent municipal elections, a number of steps were taken to consider the received complaints and to achieve prompt, unbiased results and make decisions. As a result, the number of the received complaints decreased twofold compared to the previous years.”

Gasimov stressed that the seminars organized in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Nakhchivan, Sheki and Masalli cover 375 members of the expert group on 125 constituencies.

In conclusion, the deputy chairman added that in connection with the upcoming elections, CEC received 27 appeals.

“The appeals were considered and appropriate decisions were made,” Gasimov said. “So, seven candidates were registered.”

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9.