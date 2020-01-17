Cloudy weather expected in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on January 17. Rain is expected in the evening. The south wind will blow.

Air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +8-11 °C in the daytime, +1-4 °C at night, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +2-4 °C at night, and +8-10 °C in the daytime. The atmospheric pressure will drop from 776 to 767 mm. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent.

The weather will be foggy in the country's regions. Snow will fall in mountains. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The air temperature will range from -2 °C to +3 °C at night, +5-9 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will range from -3 to -8 °C at night, -3+2 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.