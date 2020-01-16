Baku awaits rainy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on January 16. It will be foggy in the morning. Mild northwest wind will be followed by northeast wind.

Air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be, and +7-9 °C in the daytime, +1-4 °C at night, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °C in the daytime, and +2-4 °C at night.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 776 to 779 mm. Relative humidity will reach 75-85 percent.

The weather is also expected to be rainy in the country's regions. Snow will be observed in mountains. Foggy weather is expected at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will vary from -3 to +2 °C at night, +5 -10 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -3 to -8 °C at night, -3 to + 2 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.