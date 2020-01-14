TODAY.AZ / Society

Ecologists predict unfavorable weather

By Laman Ismayilova

Fog and drizzle are expected in  Baku on January 15. Northwest wind will intensify in the evening.

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6-9 °C in the daytime, +2-5 °C at night, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °C in the daytime, +3-5 °C at night. The atmospheric pressure will be 775 mm. Relative humidity will be 80-85 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However,  it will be rainy in some areas in the evening. Snow will fall in mountains . West wind and fog are also expected.

The air temperature will vary from -2  °C to +3  °C at night, +7-11  °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -5 to -10 at night, and from 0 to +5  °C in the day.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

