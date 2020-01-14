National chefs bring home gold medals

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani chefs have successfully participated in the 17th International Culinary Championship in Turkey.

The national team brought home four medals, including two silvers and two golds, Trend Life reported.

The International Championship brought together chefs from 46 countries. President of World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACS) Thomas Thomas Gugle0r attended the event.

Azerbaijan was represented both in the jury and in the competitions at the championship. Gulnara Alasgarova won the gold medal for delicious lamb meat dish.

Naila Karimova, who participated in such a competition for the first time, grabbed silver for the best flour dishes and a gold medal for restaurant dessert.

Notably, Karimova was trained by member of the National Culinary Association Aga Salamov and members of the Azerbaijan Guild of Chefs Anar Gasimov and Ilkin Akperzade.

Gurbanali Huseynov won the silver medal for cooking mouthwatering fish dish.

In 2019, the Azerbaijan Culinary Guild also showed its best at Gastro World Master Chefs International Competition held in Turkey. The national team grabbed four gold, one silver, four bronze medals and Gastro World Master Chefs Cup to the country's medal haul.

Moreover, national pastries enjoyed great success at the World of Food 2019 Culinary Festival held in Abu Dhabi. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Culinary Guild Ilkin Akbarzade delighted sweet lovers with 55 national desserts. The festival's guests enjoyed various kinds of shakarbura, pakhlava and much more.







