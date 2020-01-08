TODAY.AZ / Society

Foggy weather expected in capital

08 January 2020 [14:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather is expected in Baku on January 9. North-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 °C in the daytime, 2-5 °C at night, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 °C in the daytime, 2-4 °C at night.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 761 mm mercury column to 764 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 80-90 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. Fog will be also observed.

The temperature will be 6-10 °C in the daytime and -2-3 °C at night. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5  °C. The roads are likely to be frozen.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/189882.html

Print version

Views: 164

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also