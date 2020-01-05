President Ilham Aliyev extends Christmas greetings to Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan

By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the country`s Orthodox Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

"For centuries, representatives of different peoples and religions have lived in Azerbaijan in good neighbourliness, friendship and mutual confidence. The preservation and promotion of the ethnic and cultural diversity, multicultural traditions and tolerance in society is one of the priorities of our state policy," the head of state said in his message.

"The fact that our country hosts prestigious events, which contribute considerably to the strengthening of dialogue among civilizations and faiths, including the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders, confirms Azerbaijan`s key role in establishing international peace, tranquility and harmony."

The President said: "The Christians, who are an integral part of our society, are today fulfilling with dignity their civic duty to contribute to large-scale construction work and the strengthening of national and cultural solidarity in our country, sparing no skills and efforts to ensure Azerbaijan`s prosperity."