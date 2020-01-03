TODAY.AZ / Society

Most visited websites of Azerbaijani government agencies made public

03 January 2020 [13:43] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

The Computer Incident Response Team (CERT) at the State Agency for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan's State Security Service has published the rating of state websites by the number of visits in 2019, Trend reports.

The rating was headed by the website of the country's State Examination Center.

?

total visits

?

unique visits

1

tqdk.gov.az

1

tqdk.gov.az

2

edu.gov.az

2

dim.gov.az

3

dim.gov.az

3

edu.gov.az

4

taxes.gov.az

4

mia.gov.az

5

mia.gov.az

5

mod.gov.az

6

migration.gov.az

6

azal.az

7

mod.gov.az

7

mfa.gov.az

8

mfa.gov.az

8

customs.gov.az

9

mct.gov.az

9

idmantv.az

10

fhn.gov.az

10

taxes.gov.az

The following table shows the Top-5 most visited websites of local executive authorities in 2019.

?

total visits

?

unique visits

1

binegedi-ih.gov.az

1

binegedi-ih.gov.az

2

sabunchu-ih.gov.az

2

qazax-ih.gov.az

3

qazax-ih.gov.az

3

qebele-ih.gov.az

4

nasimi-ih.gov.az

4

sabunchi-ih.gov.az

5

baku-ih.gov.az

5

lachin-ih.gov.az

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/189781.html

Print version

Views: 179

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also